Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Chorley
A person was hospitalised following a road traffic collision near Chorley.
One fire engine from Chorley attended a road traffic collision in Horrobin Lane, Anderton, at around 5.05pm on Saturday (August 27).
The incident involved two vehicles.
Firefighters used an environmental pack and worked to make the scene safe.
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after suffering serious injuries in A59 crash near Barrow
-
2
'Her favourite place to go was Blackpool' - family of woman with ‘the biggest heart and warmest smile’ have paid tribute to her as man is charged with rape and murder
-
3
Man in custody after shotgun fired at an address in Lancashire - police appeal for witnesses
-
4
Blackpool man dies after losing control of electric scooter before hitting the floor and sustaining serious injuries
-
5
Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Chorley
One casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service for precautionary checks.
Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.
Read More
What do I do after a car crash?
- Stop the car as soon as possible: It’s against the law to drive away following an accident.
- Turn off the engine and switch the hazard lights on.
- Check for injuries: Call 999 immediately if anyone is hurt or if the road is blocked.
- Try to remain calm: Take a few deep breaths and try to take stock of the situation the best you can without losing your temper.
- Exchange details: This includes your name, address, telephone number and vehicle registration number.