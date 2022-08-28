Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Chorley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One fire engine from Chorley attended a road traffic collision in Horrobin Lane, Anderton, at around 5.05pm on Saturday (August 27).

The incident involved two vehicles.

Firefighters used an environmental pack and worked to make the scene safe.

A person was hospitalised following a crash in Horrobin Lane, Anderton (Credit: Google)

One casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service for precautionary checks.

Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.

What do I do after a car crash?

- Stop the car as soon as possible: It’s against the law to drive away following an accident.

- Turn off the engine and switch the hazard lights on.

- Check for injuries: Call 999 immediately if anyone is hurt or if the road is blocked.

- Try to remain calm: Take a few deep breaths and try to take stock of the situation the best you can without losing your temper.

- Exchange details: This includes your name, address, telephone number and vehicle registration number.