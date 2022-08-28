News you can trust since 1886
Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Chorley

A person was hospitalised following a road traffic collision near Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 9:19 am
One fire engine from Chorley attended a road traffic collision in Horrobin Lane, Anderton, at around 5.05pm on Saturday (August 27).

The incident involved two vehicles.

Firefighters used an environmental pack and worked to make the scene safe.

A person was hospitalised following a crash in Horrobin Lane, Anderton (Credit: Google)

One casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service for precautionary checks.

Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.

Chorley