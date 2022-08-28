Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a collision near the McDonald's restaurant on the A59 at around 1.45pm on Saturday (August 27).

Emergency services attended and found a motorcyclist – a man in his 70s – had suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead later that evening.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has lost his life following this collision and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam from their vehicle, to get in touch.”

Officers urged anyone who witnessed or had dashcam footage of the collision and who had not yet spoken to police to come forward.

A motorcyclist died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash on the A59 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The force said they were particularly keen to speak to the driver of a black estate car which was seen in the area at the time of the crash.

“We believe the driver of a black estate car which was seen in the area could have important information,” Sgt Michael Higginson added.

“I would ask them, or anyone who saw a car matching this description, to contact us.”

The road was closed for five hours following the incident while investigators examined the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0836 of August 27.