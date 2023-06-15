Garstang Road is closed in both directions between St Michael’s and Churchtown after a crash involving a motorbike and a car at around 8.45am.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Police are working at the scene and have warned the road will remain closed ‘for a significant period of time’, with motorists urged to avoid the area until further notice.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police told the Post: “We were called to Garstang Road, St Michael’s at 8.45am to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a car.

”Emergency services are currently at the scene and a road closure is in place.

"Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting log 419 of June 15, 2023.”

Motorists urged to avoid area

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice and buses are being diverted.

A post on Garstang and Over Wyre Police Facebook page said: “Police are on scene and dealing with a road traffic collision on A586 Garstang Road near Unsworth House resulting in a road closure at the location.

"Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area."

Stagecoach is diverting its 42 bus service via Bilsborrow and St Michael’s Road.

