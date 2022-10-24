Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Ribbleton Avenue, near the junction with Stuart Road, at around 5.10pm on Monday (October 24).

The road was closed in both directions following the incident as police, fire and paramedics made the scene safe.

An air ambulance was also reportedly spotted landing nearby shortly after the crash.

A person was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Ribbleton Avenue, near the junction with Stuart Road (Credit: Google)

Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Incident Manager later confirmed one person was taken to hospital following the crash and an investigation had been launched.

It was believed all parties involved remained at the scene following the collision.

Residents travelling in the area took to social media to warn other motorists about the closure.

“Anyone driving in Preston avoid Ribbleton Avenue,” one person said.

“Both sides are blocked off due to an accident across from Cuffs just after Cromwell Road.”

The scene was clear by 6.20pm.