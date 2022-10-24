A Toyota Corolla and a Ford collided on the A595 Askam Road at around 11.30am on Monday (October 24).

Police, ambulance, helimed and fire crews attended the scene.

A woman in her 60s was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital with “significant injuries” but police said they were “not believed to be life-threatening”.

A 52-year-old man from Barrow was arrested for a driving offence.

Askam Road was closed in both directions while emergency services made the scene safe.

It was expected to remain shut until at least 4pm.

A Toyota Corolla and a Ford collided on the A595 Askam Road, Dalton-in-Furness (Credit: Google)

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicles prior to the collision should contact Cumbria Police.

If you have any information, call 101 and ask to speak to PC 2629 Jake Chaplow or Sergeant 1929 Martin Bainbridge, quoting log number 73 of October 24.