Person dies after incident on train tracks near Lostock Hall railway station
A person was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks near Lostock Hall railway station.
British Transport Police were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks near Lostock Hall railway station at around 3.33pm on Monday (May 22).
Paramedics also attended but a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for BTP said: “Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
A railway bridge was taped off and a train was stopped while police and firefighters worked on the scene.
Passengers were also provided with water while they waited to be moved onto another train.
“Looks like there might have been an accident at the railway,” one person wrote on social media.
“Emergency services directing people past.”
Another added: “Five police cars, ambulance and fire engines.
“Both sides of the bridge taped off and a train stopped on track.”