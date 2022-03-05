Person cut out of vehicle by firefighters after road traffic collision in Chorley
A person was rescued from a vehicle by firefighters after a road traffic collision in Coppull.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 5:42 pm
Two fire engines from Chorley attended a road traffic collision in Jolly Tar Lane, Coppull, at around 12.50pm on Saturday, March 5.
The incident involved one vehicle.
Firefighters released one casualty from the vehicle using Milwaukee power tools and worked to make the scene safe.
The casualty was taken to hospital for treatment, according to the fire service.
Crews were in attendance for 45 minutes.
