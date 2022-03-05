Speeding Domino's delivery driver arrested after testing positive for cannabis at roadside in Lancashire
A Domino's delivery driver was arrested at the roadside after failing a police drugs test in Rossendale.
A Ford Fiesta was pulled over by police after it was spotted speeding in the Rossendale area on Friday night (March 4).
It was discovered the motorist – who “smelt strongly of cannabis” – was a Domino's driver who was out on a delivery.
He was drug tested at the side of the road which returned a positive result, police said.
He was promptly arrested at the scene.
