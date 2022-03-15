Penwortham 11-year-old knocked down outside school and airlifted to Alder Hey
An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after she was knocked down outside a school in Penwortham yesterday (Monday, March 14).
The youngster was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa whilst crossing Leyland Road near St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School at around 3.35pm.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene and the air ambulance was deployed, landing at Penwortham Cricket Club.
North West Ambulance Service said the schoolgirl was taken by helicopter to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool with a 'serious leg injury'.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 3.35pm yesterday (Monday, March 14) to a report of a collision in Leyland Road, Penwortham.
“A Vauxhall Corsa car had been involved in a collision with an 11-year-old girl.
“The girl suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0885 of March 14.”