Penwortham 11-year-old knocked down outside school and airlifted to Alder Hey

The youngster was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa whilst crossing Leyland Road near St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School at around 3.35pm.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene and the air ambulance was deployed, landing at Penwortham Cricket Club.

North West Ambulance Service said the schoolgirl was taken by helicopter to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool with a 'serious leg injury'.

An 11-year-old schoolgirl was airlifted to hospital after she was knocked down in Leyland Road, Penwortham at around 3.35pm yesterday (Monday, March 14). Pic: Google

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 3.35pm yesterday (Monday, March 14) to a report of a collision in Leyland Road, Penwortham.

“A Vauxhall Corsa car had been involved in a collision with an 11-year-old girl.

“The girl suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0885 of March 14.”

The accident happened just yards from Penwortham fire station and crews rushed to the scene to give the child first aid.

“Firefighters used one trauma kit and one first aid kit at this incident,” said a spokesman for the fire service.

"One casualty was conveyed to the hospital by air ambulance. Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour.”

