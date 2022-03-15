Immigration Enforcement investigate Leyland takeaway
A takeaway in Leyland was visited by Immigration Enforcement at the weekend.
Officers were called to Chester’s Chicken in Golden Hill Lane at around 9pm on Friday (March 11) after receiving ‘intelligence’ that warranted investigation, said the Home Office.
The Enforcement team arrived unannounced and questioned two members of staff, but no further action was taken.
A Home Office spokesman said: “On Friday, March 11, officers from North West Immigration Enforcement carried out an intelligence-led enforcement visit to Chester’s Chicken, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland.
" Two members of staff were spoken to, but no further action was taken.”
The agency said it was unable to comment further on the visit, but added: “The Government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.
"We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms. Our New Plan for Immigration will fix the broken system; making it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.”
The visit appeared to affect some Friday night deliveries, with a number of customers saying their orders arrived later than expected.
Chesters Chicken have been approached for comment.