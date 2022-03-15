Officers were called to Chester’s Chicken in Golden Hill Lane at around 9pm on Friday (March 11) after receiving ‘intelligence’ that warranted investigation, said the Home Office.

The Enforcement team arrived unannounced and questioned two members of staff, but no further action was taken.

A Home Office spokesman said: “On Friday, March 11, officers from North West Immigration Enforcement carried out an intelligence-led enforcement visit to Chester’s Chicken, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester's Chicken in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland was visited by immigration enforcement officers on Friday (March 11). Pic: Jordan Dennett

" Two members of staff were spoken to, but no further action was taken.”

The agency said it was unable to comment further on the visit, but added: “The Government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

"We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms. Our New Plan for Immigration will fix the broken system; making it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.”

Chester's Chicken in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland was visited by immigration enforcement officers on Friday (March 11). Pic: Google

The visit appeared to affect some Friday night deliveries, with a number of customers saying their orders arrived later than expected.

Chesters Chicken have been approached for comment.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.