A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Preston city centre.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Fishergate at around 5.05am on Saturday (November 25).

The pedestrian suffered a number of serious injuries in the collision.

Officers said his injuries were “not thought to be life-threatening.”

Nobody was arrested following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or caught the incident on camera should call police on 101, quoting log number 202 of November 25.