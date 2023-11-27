Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car on Fishergate in Preston city centre
Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Fishergate at around 5.05am on Saturday (November 25).
The pedestrian suffered a number of serious injuries in the collision.
Officers said his injuries were “not thought to be life-threatening.”
Nobody was arrested following the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or caught the incident on camera should call police on 101, quoting log number 202 of November 25.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.