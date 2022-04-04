Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being struck by van in Burscough

A Vauxhall Vivaro struck a pedestrian on the A59 Liverpool Road South at around 12.15pm on Saturday (April 2).

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered a number of serious injuries and was airlifted to Aintree Hospital.

Her condition was described as serious but stable.

Sgt David Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left a woman with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with her and her loved ones at this time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask anybody who could assist to contact police as soon as possible.”

The road was closed both ways between Abbey Lane and Mill Dam Lane for approximately five hours following the crash.

A woman in her 70s was struck by a van in Burscough. (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0537 of April 2.

Dashcam or CCTV footage can be uploaded to the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

