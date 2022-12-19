Alexander Budd, 41, was sentenced to six years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Friday (December 16).

Budd, of Westway Court, Fulwood, was arrested by police after he had arranged to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl in June 2021.

Budd had been messaging a decoy profile used by a paedophile hunter group, who then informed a member of another paedophile hunter group, based in Fleetwood, about the planned meeting.

A member confronted Budd outside a convenience store in Garstang Road, Preston, where the meeting was due to take place. Police attended and arrested Budd at the scene.

Further enquiries found the 41-year-old had been messaging decoy profiles for two teenage girls. He arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl in Ipswich on June 5, 2021, having offered £200 for sexual purposes, but the meeting did not take place. Budd had also exchanged in sexual communications with a second decoy account – the girl he was due to meet in Garstang Road. This meeting was due to take place a day later on June 6.

Officers searched Budd’s address and seized his mobile phone.

As well as conversations with the decoys, detectives found between April 2020 to May 2021 Budd had arranged with a male to have sex with 14 and 15-year-old children for the fee of £400, with an arrangement made for Budd to meet with an underage teenager on August 8. Police have not been able to establish if these meetings took place.

Budd was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, arranging the commission of a child sexual offence and meeting a child following grooming. He pleaded guilty at court and was given a six year prison sentence and a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

