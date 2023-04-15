An Audi A1 was travelling along Cobbs Brow Lane when it left the road and collided with a tree at around 10.45pm on Friday (April 14).

A 20-year-old man from Parbold was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A second 20-year-old man, from Liverpool, was seriously injured in the crash.

He remained in hospital for treatment on Saturday (April 15).

An investigation into the incident has been launched and police are appealing for any information that could help them piece together what happened.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.

“They are being supported by trained officers and we are working extremely hard to establish what occurred to get them answers about what happened.

“We would now like to speak to anybody with information about this incident. Perhaps you saw the Audi A1 in the moments before the collision, maybe you saw the incident itself and have not yet spoken to police or perhaps you have dashcam or other footage that could help us.

“Whatever you know, please tell us.”

Anybody with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1416 of April 14.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.