Northern is warning customers that as a result of strike action on Saturday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 5 the train operator cannot operate any services on those days.

Which Northern trains in and out of Preston will be affected on these days?

These are the affected trains on Saturday 1 and Wednesday 5:

Northern trains at Blackpool North Station in June.

The N6: Carlisle to Preston via the Cumbrian Coast and through to Manchester Airport (usually run two an hour in both directions) The N9: York, Leeds and Colne to Preston and on to Blackpool (usually twice an hour in this direction, once an hour the opposite) The N10: Liverpool to Preston, via Wigan, to Blackpool (frequency varies betteen twice an hour, once an hour and once every two hours in both directions) The N13: Preston to Blackpool (roughly every 15 mins in and out of Preston) The N27: Blackpool North to Manchester stations, via Preston, and some through to Hazel Grove (roughly every 15 mins in and out of Preston)

Are there any further disruptions on Northern trains?

Strike action by the RMT on Saturday, October 8 is also expected to bring all but a handful of services to a halt, with Northern still working on a skeleton timetable to be published in due course.

Customers are advised not to travel on Saturday, October 8.

Given the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, Northern is also advising customers to ‘check before you travel’ on Sunday 2 and Sunday 9 October, when services cannot start until later in the morning.

What has Northern said?

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and ASLEF unions will cause to our customers.

“As we have previously pledged, we will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue with the hope of avoiding more disruptive strikes in the future.”

For more information, Northern's customers should visit northernrailway.co.uk/strikes.

What should you do if you’ve already brought a ticket for the affected days?