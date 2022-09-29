Nuffield Health Preston, in The Capitol Centre, Walton-Le-Dale, has announced it will be temporarily closing its spa pool from Monday October 3 for the autumn and winter months.

What is the reason for the closure?

In an email sent to members, and seen by the Post, the company explains that the closure is neccessary to ensure that they can conserve energy as they have been faced with considerable rising utilities costs throughout this year.

Nuffield added that spa pools are expensive to heat and run, and that switching these off across their nationwide network, will go “a long way” towards reducing their overall energy consumption.

What has the gym said?

A Nuffield Health spokesperson told the Post: “Our gyms use a significant amount of energy and to meet rising costs we’ve made the decision to temporarily close our spa pools for the autumn and winter months as they are energy intensive. This will allow us to keep our swimming pools, steam rooms and saunas open as we know our member value and benefit from these services. Alongside reducing costs, we also have ambitious carbon net zero targets, and we are working hard to be more energy efficient in the long-term by investing in initiatives that will reduce our consumption.”

What has the reaction from member’s been?

One member said: "I was very disappointed to receive the email.

"Many people look forward to using the spa pool as part of their gym routine, and it's going to be out of action for a long time - if indeed it ever reopens.

"The spa facilities are what sets Nuffield apart from other gyms in the area, and people will have chosen membership there because of that.

"Membership isn't cheap - and has just gone up - and so to remove this element is a kick in the teeth.

"I also think bringing carbon net zero targets into it is a bit of a a smokescreen."

Are any other changes on the horizon?