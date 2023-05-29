News you can trust since 1886
North West motorways: Driver stopped by police after hogging the middle lane of M56 for nearly 10 miles

A driver was stopped by police after they followed a vehicle hogging the middle lane - for nearly 10 miles.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 29th May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 09:35 BST

Officers issued a Traffic Offence Report for “driving without due care” to the motorist who sat in the second lane of the M56 eastbound with nothing in the inside lane.

Often a frustration to fellow drivers ‘middle lane hogging’ is also against the law. Rule 264 of the Highway Code states you should: "Keep in the left lane unless overtaking. If you are overtaking, you should return to the left lane when it is safe to do so."

Police followed the same middle lane motorist on the M56 for nearly 10 milesPolice followed the same middle lane motorist on the M56 for nearly 10 miles
