Officers issued a Traffic Offence Report for “driving without due care” to the motorist who sat in the second lane of the M56 eastbound with nothing in the inside lane.

Often a frustration to fellow drivers ‘middle lane hogging’ is also against the law. Rule 264 of the Highway Code states you should: "Keep in the left lane unless overtaking. If you are overtaking, you should return to the left lane when it is safe to do so."