Chorley murder investigation: Man charged after death of woman from “multiple injuries”

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Chorley from “multiple injuries”.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 27th May 2023, 22:22 BST- 1 min read

The body of Fiona Robinson, 37, was found at an address on Congress Street at 2.30am on Friday after police responded to reports of a sudden death.

A Home Office post-mortem has been carried out, confirming that she died from multiple injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene and on Saturday evening police charged Jason Gowen, 26, of Congress Street, with murder. He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Fiona RobinsonFiona Robinson
Fiona had been living in Chorley after moving from Barrow-in-Furness last year. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Fiona’s loved ones, who are going through unimaginable pain.

“We are determined to provide answers for them and although we have charged someone our investigation is ongoing.

“We are appealing for any information that could help us piece together what happened. Perhaps you know something you think could be relevant or perhaps you were in the area on Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning and heard something suspicious.

“Whatever you know, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 125 of May 26th.