Emergency services were called to the scene near The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane – between the Longton Bypass and Penwortham Way – at around 7pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and police closed the road while a casualty was treated by ambulance crews before being taken to hospital.

It is not clear at this stage how seriously the person was injured.

Two fire engines from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended and remained at the scene for 40 minutes with crews helping to make the scene safe.

Katherine Fletcher, MP for South Ribble, shared a picture from the scene on Twitter. She said: “I’ve spoken with officers at the scene and understand a man has been arrested.”

"This further strengthens the case for more action to address speeding and poor driving through the village,” she added.

Emergency service at the scene of the crash in Wham Lane, New Longton on Friday night (March 17). Pic credit: Katherine Fletcher MP