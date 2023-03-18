Police chase stolen UCLan van on M58 and arrest driver for drink and drug driving
A van stolen from UCLan in Preston was spotted on the motorway and its driver arrested.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT
Police stopped the driver of the Citroen Berlingo at junction 3 of the M58 near Skelmersdale on Friday morning (March 17).
ANPR cameras alerted Lancashire Police’s TacOps patrols to the stolen van as it headed towards Liverpool.
The van was pursued and boxed in at Bickerstaffe Interchange with assistance from Merseyside Road Police.
The driver failed a roadside breath test and tested positive for cocaine. The van was returned to UCLan.