Mum pays heartfelt tribute to ‘much loved little boy’ who died after being struck by van in Penwortham
An eight-year-boy was struck by a black Ford Transit van in Bilsborough Hey at around 4.20pm on Tuesday (August 1).
The boy, who was later named as Layton Harrison, sadly died in hospital a short time later.
Paying tribute to him, his birth mother Stacey Bailey said: “Layton was a much loved little boy by all who knew him. He was my world and my best friend.
“A part of me went with Layton the day he died. He lit up every room he walked into.
“He was the most energetic, happiest boy you would ever meet.
“His carers are the most selfless carers I’ve ever known; they adored Layton and loved him like their own.
“I can’t thank them both enough for the love and care they gave my son during the past two years.
“I would like to say a big thanks to the police and the staff at the Royal Preston Hospital for their work they have done and the support shown to myself and carers during this difficult time.
“Myself and his carers would like to grieve in peace now as we try to come to terms with what has happened.
“RIP my beautiful baby boy, you will never be forgotten.”
Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either Layton or the van in the moments before to come forward.
PC Simon Grounds, of Lancashire Police’ Specialist Operations Department, said: “We kindly request that Layton’s family and friends are now given the privacy and time to grieve.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 0971 of August 1, 2023.