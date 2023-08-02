The 8-year-old was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after he was caught beneath the wheels of a black Ford Transit in Bilsborough Hey, a quiet cul-de-sac off Kingsfold Drive, at around 4.15pm.

The boy had reportedly been playing hide-and-seek with friends and was hiding under the van when the driver set off, not realising the child was beneath his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two air ambulances landed in nearby fields off Bee Lane and a senior commander was deployed to the scene to oversee the emergency response.

Two air ambulances attended the incident in Sumpter Croft, off Kingsfold Drive in Penwortham, after a boy was knocked down by a van on Tuesday afternoon (August 1). (Photo by Jack)

The boy was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by road but sadly died a short time later.

Police closed the road while emergency services worked at the scene, with officers remaining at the scene until late in the evening to investigate how the tragedy occurred.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing and any witnesses, or anybody with CCTV or dashcam, should get in touch if they have not already spoken with an officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at around 4.20pm last night (Tuesday) to reports of a collision between a black Ford Transit and an eight-year-old boy, on Bilsborough Hey.

The youngster was flown to hospital in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in Sumpter Croft, off Kingsfold Drive, at around 4.15pm. Police closed the road, close to Bilsborough Hey cul-de-sac, while officers and paramedics worked at the scene. (Photo by Google)

“The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died a short time later. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this awful time.

“We are now carrying out an investigation to establish exactly what occurred and would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or has CCTV or dashcam, and has not yet spoken to us.

"Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community as they come to terms with such a heartbreaking incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt Gary Crowe, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, added: “First and foremost we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who died.

"This was a heartbreaking incident and they will be in our thoughts for a very long time.

“We also appreciate the impact this will have had on the wider community and we thank them for their understanding and patience while we carried out a meticulous analysis of the scene yesterday.

“We are now determined to get answers about what occurred and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you saw the collision, or saw either the boy or the van in the moments before it happened, please get in touch.

"Similarly if you have dashcam or CCTV and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 971 of August 1.