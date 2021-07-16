'Multi-vehicle crash' causes heavy congestion on M65 near Blackburn

A collision on the M65 eastbound closed one lane, resulting in heavy traffic in the area.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:43 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 5:30 pm

The crash occurred on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 3 (Brimmicroft Interchange) and 4 (Earcroft Interchange) this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the collision involved multiple vehicles, causing one to hit the central reservation.

One lane was closed and traffic officers were called to the scene, Highways England said.

The lane reopened at around 4.50pm but congestion remains on the approach.

The crash occurred on the M65 eastbound between junctions 3 and 4. (Credit: AA)
