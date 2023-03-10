Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team were contacted by ambulance crews after a car became stranded in the snowy conditions at around 1am on Friday (March 10).

The team initially responded in a 4x4 Hilux and Polaris buggy departing from Burnley.

Standard 4x4 vehicle access was not possible due to the conditions and as such rescuers used the Polaris to meet with the casualties.

Mountain rescue teams had to "swim" through snow drifts to rescue the occupants of a stranded car who in east Lancashire (Credit: Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team)

Volunteers also made their way on foot to the scene near Wycoller, but crews said some of the snow drifts were so high they basically had to “swim”.

The casualties were shuttled down to the main road in the Polaris and the RV before being checked over by paramedics.

The team then took the vehicles to base before returning home at around 4.30am.

Pictures from the scene (Credit: Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team)

“Whilst many will be out enjoying the snow today, the team remains on call through all weather to assist throughout the community,” a spokesman for Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said.

“Please do your bit and refrain from making unnecessary journeys and make sure you’re prepared in case of unexpected issues.”

The Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team is a fully voluntary organisation which responds to those in need in the local community.

The teams’ volunteers are on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and rely entirely on donations from members of the public.

You can help support the team by texting 'RPMRT' and an amount (i.e. ‘RPMRT10’) to 70085 to donate.

