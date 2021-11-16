Motorway delays after a collision in Wigan
A motorway lane has been closed due to a collision near Wigan.
The inside lane on the M6 northbound was shut after an incident involving a lorry and a dark blue Renault on the afternoon of Tuesday November 16.
National Highways North West took to social media to warn motorists.
They said: "One lane between Junction 24 for Ashton-in-Makerfield and Junction 25 for Wigan has one lane closed due to a collision.
"There is heavy traffic on the approach from Junction 23 at Haydock along with slow traffic from Junction 21 at the Croft Interchange."
