Motorists urged to avoid area after crash closes A49 Preston Road in Chorley

Police closed Preston Road at the junction with Spendmore Lane at approximately 4.10pm on Tuesday (March 1).

The collision reportedly involved a car and a motorbike.

"Please avoid the area at this time, to assist emergency vehicles in attendance,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Traffic was building in the area following the crash.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow…

A major road in Chorley was closed by police following a road traffic collision. (Credit: Google)

