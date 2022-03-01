Car stopped and driver reported after child, 4, spotted standing on backseat in Lancashire
A driver was reported after police spotted a 4-year-old child standing on the backseat as their car was in motion.
Officers from Lancashire Police's Road team stopped the Suzuki Swift in Nelson on Tuesday (March 1).
Once pulled over, police realised there was a fully functioning - albeit it non-secure - car seat in the vehicle.
"Driver reported for summons," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
