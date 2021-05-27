Motorist loses control and overturns car after 'aggressive' driver overtakes them in Haslingden

A grey Nissan and a silver Peugeot 207 were travelling along Elton Road, towards Blackburn, shortly before 7.20pm on May 23.

The Nissan overtook the Peugeot, but as it did so the driver of the Peugeot lost control, causing it to overturn,

The Nissan - which had reportedly been seen driving aggressively behind other vehicles - slowed down following the collision, but left the scene without leaving any details.

Officers are appealing for help to find a motorist who was driving aggressively and overtook a car, potentially causing a road traffic collision.

PC Webster, of East Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has left a woman with quite serious injuries and two children very shaken.

"It happened in quite poor weather conditions, with torrential rain, and could have quite easily have resulted in fatalities.

"We urgently need to identify the driver of the Nissan to get their version of events."

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 60s, suffered chest injuries and remains in hospital

Two children were also taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital as a precaution, but they were not seriously hurt.

"I am appealing for any witnesses, anyone with information on the identity of the Nissan driver or anybody with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch," PC Webster added.

"I would also appeal directly to the driver of the Nissan to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1315 of May 23.

