Emergency services were called to a serious injury collision involving a motorbike and a van in Preston Road at around 2.35pm on Tuesday (November 22).

The road was closed in both directions between The Plough and Elston Lane as emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

Lancashire Police later confirmed the motorcyclist had been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Thankfully his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,” a spokesman for the force added.

Eyewitnesses reported the casualty was airlifted to hospital.

Officers warned the road would be shut for a number of hours while collision investigators pieced together what happened.

A crash closed Preston Road in both directions near Grimsargh Village (Credit: Google)

Heavy traffic was subsequently building in the surrounding area as motorists attempted to divert away from the closure, with some reporting hour-long delays.