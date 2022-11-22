Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash closes Riversway for two hours

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Riversway at around 4pm on Monday, November 21.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 50s, was “taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries,” police said.

Officers closed the road at the junction with Pedders Lane as emergency services made the scene safe.

Motorists were urged to find alternative routes following the closure.

The road reopened at approximately 6.30pm.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad