Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash closes Riversway for two hours
A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Ashton-on-Ribble.
By Sean Gleaves
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 3:59pm
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Riversway at around 4pm on Monday, November 21.
The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 50s, was “taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries,” police said.
Officers closed the road at the junction with Pedders Lane as emergency services made the scene safe.
Motorists were urged to find alternative routes following the closure.
The road reopened at approximately 6.30pm.