Motorcyclist injured in Bacup crash as Newchurch Road closed in both directions
A motorcyclist was injured after a crash with a car in Bacup.
By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 1:52pm
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Newchurch Road at approximately 12.05pm on Monday (October 31).
Officers discovered a motorbike and a car had collided when they arrived.
The motorcyclist suffered “leg injuries” in the crash, police said.
The road was closed in both directions between A6066 New Line and Spring Mount following the incident.
Motorists were warned of delays and slow-moving traffic in the area due to the incident.