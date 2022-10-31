Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Newchurch Road at approximately 12.05pm on Monday (October 31).

Officers discovered a motorbike and a car had collided when they arrived.

The motorcyclist suffered “leg injuries” in the crash, police said.

A motorcyclist was injured after a crash with a car in Newchurch Road, Bacup (Credit: Google)

The road was closed in both directions between A6066 New Line and Spring Mount following the incident.

Motorists were warned of delays and slow-moving traffic in the area due to the incident.