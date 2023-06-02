News you can trust since 1886
Motorcyclist hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after crash with car on Main Road in Galgate

A busy road was closed after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Galgate
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

Main Road was closed in both directions following a collision involving a motorbike and a car at approximately 2pm on Friday (June 2).

The biker was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers taped off the road from junction 33 (Hampson Green) of the M6 heading onto the A6 towards Lancaster.

A crash closed Main Road in Galgate
A crash closed Main Road in Galgate
Motorists for Lancaster were advised to utilise junction 34 (Halton).

The A6 was also closed southbound at Lancaster University towards junction 33.

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure, with drivers advised to use alternative routes.

Bus services were also diverted as the scene was cleared.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

