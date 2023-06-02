News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

M6 and M61 traffic delays around Preston, Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Chorley and Standish

There are long delays on the M6 between Preston and Leyland this afternoon (Friday, June 2).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:16 BST

There are currently delays of around 20 minutes for those travelling northbound between junctions 30 (Preston, M61) and 28 (Leyland), with slow moving traffic back to junction 27 (Standish).

There are also delays of around 15 minutes for those travelling on the M61 northbound between junction 9 (Clayton Brook Interchange, M65) and the M6 at junction 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been no reports of accidents and the congestion is believed to be due to the half-term holidays and people heading north to the Lake District.

There are long delays on the M6 northbound between junctions J27 and J29 this afternoon (Friday, June 2)There are long delays on the M6 northbound between junctions J27 and J29 this afternoon (Friday, June 2)
There are long delays on the M6 northbound between junctions J27 and J29 this afternoon (Friday, June 2)
Most Popular

National Highways said the delays are expected to continue until around 3pm.

Related topics:LeylandPrestonChorleyStandishLake District