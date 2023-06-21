A motorbike and a car collided on Garstang Road between St Michael’s and Churchtown at around 8.45am on Thursday (June 15).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered “serious head and leg injuries” and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday (June 21) that the man had sadly died.

A motorcyclist has sadly died following a crash near St Michael’s

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “His family are being supported by specially-trained officers and we send them our deepest condolences.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam or doorbell footage, and has not yet been spoken to by police.”

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash as the scene was cleared and the incident was investigated.

