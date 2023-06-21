News you can trust since 1886
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after suffering ‘serious head and leg injuries’ in crash near St Michael’s

A motorcyclist has sadly died after suffering serious injuries in a crash near St Michael’s.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

A motorbike and a car collided on Garstang Road between St Michael’s and Churchtown at around 8.45am on Thursday (June 15).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered “serious head and leg injuries” and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday (June 21) that the man had sadly died.

A motorcyclist has sadly died following a crash near St Michael’s
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “His family are being supported by specially-trained officers and we send them our deepest condolences.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam or doorbell footage, and has not yet been spoken to by police.”

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash as the scene was cleared and the incident was investigated.

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 419 of June 15, or email [email protected]

