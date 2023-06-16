News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Motorcyclist left fighting for his life in hospital following serious crash with car near St Michael’s

A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life following a collision with a car near St Michael’s, and police are continuing to appeal for information.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

A motorbike and a car collided on Garstang Road between St Michael’s and Churchtown at around 8.45am on Thursday (June 15).

The motorbike had been travelling south-west bound from Churchtown towards St Michael’s, and the car – a VW Passat driven by a woman in her 40s – was travelling in the opposite direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered “serious head and leg injuries” and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life following a collision with a car near St Michael’sA motorcyclist was left fighting for his life following a collision with a car near St Michael’s
A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life following a collision with a car near St Michael’s
Most Popular

He remained in hospital in a “critical condition” on Friday (June 16).

Read More
Suspected thief arrested and charged following foot pursuit

Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious road traffic collision in which a man was seriously injured.

“Our thoughts are very much with him and his family as he undergoes treatment in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision and to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision. This would help us in our investigation.”

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash as the scene was cleared and the incident was investigated.

Officers thanked residents for their patience after the road was reopened at around 3.20pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or caught the crash on camera was asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 419 of June 15, 2023.

You can also email [email protected] directly.

Related topics:Motorcyclist