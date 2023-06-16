A motorbike and a car collided on Garstang Road between St Michael’s and Churchtown at around 8.45am on Thursday (June 15).

The motorbike had been travelling south-west bound from Churchtown towards St Michael’s, and the car – a VW Passat driven by a woman in her 40s – was travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered “serious head and leg injuries” and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life following a collision with a car near St Michael’s

He remained in hospital in a “critical condition” on Friday (June 16).

Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious road traffic collision in which a man was seriously injured.

“Our thoughts are very much with him and his family as he undergoes treatment in hospital.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision and to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision. This would help us in our investigation.”

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash as the scene was cleared and the incident was investigated.

Officers thanked residents for their patience after the road was reopened at around 3.20pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or caught the crash on camera was asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 419 of June 15, 2023.