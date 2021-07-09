Boy, 14, hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being hit by car in Lancashire
A 14-year-old boy who was riding a bike was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in Aughton.
The boy was riding a bike along Formby Lane when he was hit by a Honda Jazz at the junction with Green's Lane at around 5pm yesterday (July 8).
He was taken to hospital with head and ankle injuries.
Officers said his "condition is serious but not life-threatening".
The driver of the Honda Jazz stopped at the scene and was not injured.
Sgt Mick Belfield, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has left a boy suffering some quite nasty injuries and my thoughts are with him and his family at this time.
"I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to get in contact with police."
Anyone with information has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1281 of July 8.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.