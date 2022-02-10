Watch this mesmerising time-lapse video showing the speedy removal of the M55 bridge as part of the Preston Western Distributor project
It was supposed to be a three-day closure of the M55 in order to remover a pedestrian bridge, but the project was so successful the motorway reopened on Sunday (January 23). ahead of scedule.
The closure was put in place to facilitate the next stage of the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road, which will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway.
Work went on through the night to begin demolition of the concrete structure which straddles both carriageways.
This fascinating time-lapse video was provided by P.P. O’Connor demolition contractors, Costain, who worked on the successful project and Lancashire City Deal who are funding the project.
