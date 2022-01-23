M55 reopens early following major work to dismantle a footbridge

A section of the M55 between junctions one and three was closed in both directions from 8pm on January 21 and was due to remain until 6am on Monday January 24.

But today, Lancashire County Council announced that the motorway had re-opened on Sunday ahead of schedule.

A spokesperson for LCC said: "The M55 has now re-opened ahead of schedule.

The M55 is now reopened

"Thanks very much for your patience while we carried out this essential work."