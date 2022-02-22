Man's body found near Blackburn retail park after police cordon off area

The body of a man was found near a busy retail park in Blackburn, police confirmed.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:35 pm

An "ongoing police incident" closed Blakewater Road at the junction with Davies Road and Whitebirk Drive at around 1.45pm on Tuesday (February 22).

Officers urged motorists to find alternative routes while they attended the scene alongside paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.

It was later confirmed a man's body had been found.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Blakewater Road was closed at the junction of Davies Road and Whitebirk Drive due to a "police incident". (Credit: Google)