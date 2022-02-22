Man's body found near Blackburn retail park after police cordon off area

An "ongoing police incident" closed Blakewater Road at the junction with Davies Road and Whitebirk Drive at around 1.45pm on Tuesday (February 22).

Officers urged motorists to find alternative routes while they attended the scene alongside paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.

It was later confirmed a man's body had been found.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

