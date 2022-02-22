Intruder detained after entering grounds of All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham
An intruder was detained by police after entering the grounds of All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham.
The trespasser climbed a fence before entering the grounds of the school in Crabtree Avenue at around 12.50pm on Tuesday (February 22).
Police quickly attended the scene and the intruder - a teenage boy - was detained following a search of the area.
"We were called ... to a report of nuisance," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"He [the boy] was spoken with and is to be returned home."
