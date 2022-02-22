Intruder detained after entering grounds of All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham

An intruder was detained by police after entering the grounds of All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 3:44 pm

The trespasser climbed a fence before entering the grounds of the school in Crabtree Avenue at around 12.50pm on Tuesday (February 22).

Police quickly attended the scene and the intruder - a teenage boy - was detained following a search of the area.

"We were called ... to a report of nuisance," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An intruder was detained by police after entering the grounds of All Hallows Catholic High School in Crabtree Avenue. (Credit: Google)

"He [the boy] was spoken with and is to be returned home."

Read More

Read More
Police make arrest after finding "missing and wanted" Walton-le-Dale man Morgan ...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.