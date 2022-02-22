Intruder detained after entering grounds of All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham

The trespasser climbed a fence before entering the grounds of the school in Crabtree Avenue at around 12.50pm on Tuesday (February 22).

Police quickly attended the scene and the intruder - a teenage boy - was detained following a search of the area.

"We were called ... to a report of nuisance," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

An intruder was detained by police after entering the grounds of All Hallows Catholic High School in Crabtree Avenue. (Credit: Google)

"He [the boy] was spoken with and is to be returned home."