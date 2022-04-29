Man taken to Royal Preston Hospital after Volvo crash on A584 Freckleton bypass near Preston

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after his Volvo veered off the road and crashed into trees on the Freckleton bypass last night (Thursday, April 28).

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:06 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:45 pm

The driver lost control of his Volvo estate close to the junction with Blackpool Road, near the Lea Gate pub between Ashton and Freckleton, at around 10.20pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and fire crews cut the man free from the wrecked Volvo before paramedics rushed him to hospital.

He suffered injuries to his legs and face but remained conscious and awake as he was rescued and taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The Volvo crashed after coming off Blackpool Road, Ashton onto the Freckleton bypass at around 10.20pm last night (Thursday, April 28). Pic: Neil Pickup

Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: “It was a single vehicle collision where a car crashed into some trees.

"The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered leg injuries. Not life threatening but was taken to hospital.”

A fire service spokesman added: “At 22.19pm, two fire engines from Wesham and Lytham attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Lytham Road, Freckleton.

"Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment to released the casualty from their vehicle and they were placed into the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

"Crews were in attendance for an hour.”

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

