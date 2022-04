A Land Rover and Seat Leon collided in Whins Lane at around 1:10pm on Wednesday (April 20).

Police closed the road from the junction of Trapp Lane End to Sabden Road while they attended the incident.

The driver of the Range Rover was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

North West Ambulance Service added no one was taken to hospital.

Slow traffic was reported in the area following the closure, with motorists urged to use alternative routes.