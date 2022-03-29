Man seriously injured in Bamber Bridge crash as Station Road remains shut this afternoon

The crash happened outside Ye Olde Hobb Inn in Station Road at around 11.45am, with police, ambulance and fire crews all responding.

Two cars were involved and firefighters had to cut the roof off one of them to rescue an elderly driver who suffered a serious leg injury.

Lancashire Police said the man, aged in his 70s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Station Road remains closed from A6 Lostock Lane to Havelock Road and Church Road due to an oil spillage which must be cleaned up before the road can be safely reopened.

The closure is leading to traffic delays in the area this afternoon, and Stagecoach says its 125 bus service is currently unable to serve Bamber Bridge. Instead, it is diverting via the A6 and Brownedge Road.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.45am today to a report of a collision in Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

Police have closed Station Road in Bamber Bridge after a crash this afternoon (Tuesday, March 29), from the junction of the A6 to Church Road/Havelock Road

“Two cars had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 70s, has suffered a serious leg injury.

“A road closure is currently in place.

"Station Road is closed between the junction of the A6 and Church Road/Havelock Road due to an oil spillage following the road traffic collision.

"Please should avoid the area where possible and we will update once the road has been re opened.”

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for further details.

