The smash happened next to St Clare's Catholic Church and Primary School in Sharoe Green Lane, just outside the grounds of the hospital, at around 5.30pm.

A lorry driver reportedly reversed into the shelter whilst trying to manoeuvre around a turning circle.

The force of the impact uprooted the bus stop from the pavement, shattering the glass and mangling the metal frame.

Fire crews were called to the scene to inspect the damage and ensure it was safe for the public and passing traffic.

Lancashire Police said no one was injured in Friday’s incident.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.

