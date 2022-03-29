Lorry smashes into bus stop outside Royal Preston Hospital
A bus shelter outside Royal Preston Hospital was left a mangled wreck after a lorry driver crashed into it on Friday (March 25).
By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:35 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:18 am
The smash happened next to St Clare's Catholic Church and Primary School in Sharoe Green Lane, just outside the grounds of the hospital, at around 5.30pm.
A lorry driver reportedly reversed into the shelter whilst trying to manoeuvre around a turning circle.
The force of the impact uprooted the bus stop from the pavement, shattering the glass and mangling the metal frame.