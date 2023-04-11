Man killed in Anglezarke bike crash near Chorley
A man has sadly died after his bike was involved in a crash on a rural road near Chorley.
The cyclist, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured in a collision in Moor Road, Anglezarke at around 9.15am last Thursday (April 6).
An air ambulance was called to the scene along with a regular ambulance and a rapid response unit with a senior clinician onboard.
The road near Anglezarke Reservoir was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
Police have confirmed the man, who has not been named, sadly died from his injuries.
An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to Moor Road at 9.15am to reports of a road traffic collision and attended with an air ambulance, ambulance, rapid response vehicle and senior clinician.”
“We can confirm the cyclist, a man in his 70s, has sadly died,” added a police spokesman. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
Police have not said at this stage whether any other vehicles or road users were involved in the fatal collision.