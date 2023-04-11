News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
8 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Man killed in Anglezarke bike crash near Chorley

A man has sadly died after his bike was involved in a crash on a rural road near Chorley.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:31 BST

The cyclist, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured in a collision in Moor Road, Anglezarke at around 9.15am last Thursday (April 6).

An air ambulance was called to the scene along with a regular ambulance and a rapid response unit with a senior clinician onboard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road near Anglezarke Reservoir was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

The man, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured in a collision in Moor Road, Anglezarke at around 9.15am on Thursday, April 6The man, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured in a collision in Moor Road, Anglezarke at around 9.15am on Thursday, April 6
The man, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured in a collision in Moor Road, Anglezarke at around 9.15am on Thursday, April 6
Most Popular

Police have confirmed the man, who has not been named, sadly died from his injuries.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to Moor Road at 9.15am to reports of a road traffic collision and attended with an air ambulance, ambulance, rapid response vehicle and senior clinician.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We can confirm the cyclist, a man in his 70s, has sadly died,” added a police spokesman. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Police have not said at this stage whether any other vehicles or road users were involved in the fatal collision.

ChorleyPolice