Cyclist involved in serious accident as police close road near Chorley
A cyclist has been involved in a serious accident on a rural road near Chorley today.
Moor Road in Anglezarke remains shut and police continue to work at the scene where the man was injured at around 9.20am this morning (Thursday, April 6).
The road has been closed for more than two hours and Lancashire Police said it is likely to stay closed for some time.
The force is advising people to find alternative routes when travelling in the area today.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 9.20am today by the Ambulance Service to a report of a collision involving a man riding a bike in Moor Road, Anglezarke.
"Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.