Man in 'critical condition' after crash involving lorry and car in Lancashire

A Ford Ka was involved in a collision with a Volvo HGV at the junction of Liverpool Road and Croston Road at around 4.35am today (August 18).

The driver of the Ford Ka, a 48-year-old man from Manchester, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

He was taken to Aintree Hospital where police said he remains in a "critical condition".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has left a man with some extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any information to get in touch."

A man has been hospitalised after a car and a lorry collided at junction of Liverpool Road and Croston Road in Rufford. (Credit: Google)

The road was closed for around six hours while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0177 of August 18.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.