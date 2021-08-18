Man 'pinned by debris' after 'falling into hole' in Preston rescued by firefighters

Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Preston were called to the scene in Meadow Street at around 9.25am today (Wednesday, August 18).

An Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team from Chorley and ambulance crews also attended the incident.

"The incident involved one casualty who had fallen in a hole and was trapped," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Emergency services were called to help a man who had become stuck after "falling down a hole" in Preston. (Credit: Idris Selant)

"Firefighters used a tripod, air bags, and a hoist system at this incident.

"They also administered first aid to the casualty before the individual was placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS)."

It is believed a drainage specialist fell into the hole while doing repair work next to the Royal Consort pub.

"It appears as though debris from around the hole had fallen on them and pinned them, trapping them in place," LFRS added.

"Unfortunately, our information does not go into further detail about the nature of the hole."

NWAS have confirmed the man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Fire crews remained at the scene for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Meadow Street was closed in both directions near the Royal Consort pub while the rescue operation took place.

Lancashire Police said the incident was being led by LFRS and provided no further comment.