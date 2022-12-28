A black BMW X1 and a white Ford Transit collided in Flensburg Way at around 9.55pm on Monday (December 26).

The van driver – a man in his 30s – suffered “serious leg and pelvic injuries”.

The driver of the BMW – a woman in her 40s – suffered “minor injuries”.

A man was hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash in Flensburg Way, Leyland (Credit: Google)

Police on Wednesday (December 28) confirmed no arrests had been made, but said an investigation had been launched into the crash.

“Our work is ongoing to establish exactly how the collision occurred,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to police or anybody with information regarding the incident.”

