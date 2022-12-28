PC Richard Kemp, a constable in South Division, fell ill while on duty at Preston police station on Tuesday (December 27).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm a serving Lancashire Police officer has sadly died.

“PC Richard Kemp, a constable in south division, was taken ill while on duty at Preston police station yesterday (Tuesday, December 27).

“He was treated by officers before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

“These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

