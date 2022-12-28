News you can trust since 1886
Serving Lancashire Police officer dies while on duty at Preston police station

A serving Lancashire police officer died after becoming ill while on duty at Preston police station, the force has confirmed.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:21pm

PC Richard Kemp, a constable in South Division, fell ill while on duty at Preston police station on Tuesday (December 27).

He was treated by officers before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

A serving Lancashire police officer died after becoming ill while on duty at Preston police station (Credit: )
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm a serving Lancashire Police officer has sadly died.

“PC Richard Kemp, a constable in south division, was taken ill while on duty at Preston police station yesterday (Tuesday, December 27).

“He was treated by officers before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

“These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“They have asked for time and privacy to come to terms with their loss while they grieve.”